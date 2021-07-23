‘Glo Subscribers to Enjoy 22 Times Value on Every Recharge’

Pre-paid subscribers of Globacom will henceforth enjoy 22 times value on every recharge of N100 and above, the telecom company said on Friday.

In a statement in Lagos, Globacom explained that the need to allow customers to satisfy their browsing and talking needs from the same recharge underscored the creation of the 22X offer, adding that customers would be rewarded with amazing data and voice benefits every time they recharge their Glo lines.

According to Globacom, “Customers who recharge with N100 will be credited with N2,200 value.

“They will first get the N100 recharge amount in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they desire.

“Added to this, they will receive a bonus value of N2,100 for data and for voice calls to all networks in Nigeria.

“In the same vein, those who recharge with N1,000 will receive N22,000 worth of value comprising N1,000 credit in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they wish, and a bonus value of N21,000 for voice calls to all networks in the country and for data”.

The company explained that the bonus received on each recharge can be used by subscribers to call all networks, and is available on both paper and electronic recharge platforms. It is valid for 7 days from the recharge date.

In an unprecedented development, Globacom also assured customers of 5GB of bonus data and hundreds of bonus minutes, depending on the recharge amount.

The company, which also added that subscribers would receive confirmation messages on their phones after every recharge, advised them to dial #122# to view their 22x bonus when a confirmation message is not received.

Globacom encouraged customers to subscribe to the 22X plan by dialling *777#, selecting Tariff plan, Tariff information, and 22X plan.

