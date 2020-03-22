‘God Told Me About Global Lockdown’, Adeboye Speaks on Coronavirus Outbreak

Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says he had a vision about a compulsory global holiday at the beginning of the year.

Addressing members of his church in a broadcast on Sunday, Adeboye said he didn’t include it in his new year prophecy because he thought it would be a terror attack.

“He told me loud and clear that the whole world will be on compulsory holiday. I knew the time the world got close to a compulsory holiday was when there was an attack on the World Trade Centre in America.

“So when he said the whole world is going to be on compulsory holiday, I thought something like that was going to happen as it happened during 9/11 and if somebody had prophesied it. When it happens, the Interpol will come and pick up the person and say you heard about the plot.

“You knew when they were planning this thing and you didn’t speak so I kept my mouth shut. Now, the compulsory holiday is here.”

Speaking further, he described the outbreak as God’s way of showing the world that he is still in control.

“The good news is that as soon as he has achieved his purpose, as soon as he has proved to the whole world that he can shut down the whole earth if he wants, then he will remove the plague.

“How long before that happens? I’m sorry I can’t tell you. Enjoy your rest, enjoy your public holiday declared from heaven.

“I have heard one prophet say the coronavirus will soon die. And I said ‘amen’. You know prophets are greater than pastors. I heard that one prophet say coronavirus will end by March 27 and I said ‘Amen’.

“I heard another prophet say the world will experience rain for seven days and (it) will wash the plague away. I said ‘amen’.

“But I am speaking with you, my children. The coronavirus will certainly subside after God has removed the plague but to say it will die, let me speak in local parlance, ‘na lie’ (it is a lie).

“What makes coronavirus interesting is that it is noisy. It is called noisy pestilence. It is making so much noise, and it is making this noise for a purpose: God must get the attention of the whole world. God has declared a compulsory holiday.”

The live broadcast followed the government’s directive prohibiting large social and religious gatherings to contain the coronavirus spread.

Nigeria presently has 27 confirmed cases of the pandemic according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Countries across the world have put various travel restrictions in place to avoid importation of the virus.

