Guinea Coup: Corruption, Nepotism, Poverty Motivated Us to Seize Power – Colonel Mamady

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, leader of the coup that removed the 11-year-old regime of President Alpha Conde in Guinea, listed poverty and corruption in government as reasons for the forceful takeover.

“The disrespect of democratic principles, the excessive politicisation of public administration, financial mismanagement, poverty, and endemic corruption,” Mr Doumbouya stated in a televised address.

In the address, Mr Doumbouya, flanked by other soldiers, referred to the military intervention group as the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development.

He announced the dissolution of the constitution, stating that it will hold consultations to draft a new one.

On Sunday, Guinea’s special forces, led by Mr Doumbouya, took control of the country, announcing a nationwide curfew and its plans to replace Guinea’s governors with regional commanders on Monday.

He is expected to convene Mr Conde’s cabinet ministers and other top officials. The group added that refusal to appear would be considered a rebellion against the coup plotters.

The United Nations and the ECOWAS have both condemned the takeover by force, demanding the release of Mr Conde.

Mr Conde was elected into power in November 2010. In 2015, Mr Conde ran again for president and secured a second term after a poll riddled with violence and amid accusations of fraud.

The Guinean constitution initially limited a president to two terms. However, under Mr Conde’s rule, changes made in the new constitution passed included resetting the presidential terms allowing Mr Condé to run for a third term.

In 2020, Mr Conde was announced as the winner of the November 7 presidential election.

Like most of its neighbours, the small West African country struggled with corruption and poverty.

In 2020, Transparency International ranked Guinea 174 out of 180 countries.

