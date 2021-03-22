Hold Ganduje Responsible If Anything Happens to Me, Daily Nigerian Publisher Writes IGP

Following what he described as renewed threats to his life, the Publisher of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar, says the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, should be held responsible if anything happens to him.

In October 2018, his online newspaper published some videos wherein Governor Ganduje was allegedly seen stuffing dollars in his pockets.

The published video clips of the governor showed the governor allegedly collecting dollars, believed to be kickbacks from contractors handling various projects in the state.

But in an interview with BBC Hausa on Friday, the governor, who vowed to deal with those behind the videos, said they were doctored.

In a petition to the Inspector General of Adamu, Mohammed Adamu, through his counsel, Barrister Abdullahi Gumel, the journalist said he has come under renewed threats.

Part of the petition reads: “That our client (Jaafar Jaafar) has de facto been made persona non-grata in his home state and lives in perpetual fear in the rest of the country including Abuja. Thus, he and his family have essentially been hiding for fear of their lives.

“As if the above was not enough, Mr Ganduje recently indicated that he and his supporters are scheming underground to “deal with” our client. Ganduje made this statement on a popular BBC Hausa program “A Fada A Cika” which aired on the 19th March 2021. He insisted that he would not reveal their plans despite an opportunity to clarify what he meant.

“It is our clients’ and our firm belief that by the above statement, Ganduje clearly said that he and his supporters are scheming to harm our client. This is also an approval or ratification of his supporters past stalking, harassment and threats to our client. Importantly, Ganduje is by this statement instigating, inciting, aiding, abetting and procuring his supporters (especially those he is working secretly with) to harm our client, his family and property. This has caused our client unprecedented fear of violence and has alarmed and distressed him.

“Sir, the above facts must be seen in the contest of the fact that Mr Ganduje, being a sitting Governor and member of the ruling party, is one of the most powerful politicians in Nigeria. He has thousands of diehard supporters, including those directly and indirectly employed by him. Thus, his words carry weight in the minds of thousands of supporters across Nigeria who may be incited to attack our client.

“Sir, we believe you will agree with us that journalism and whistleblowing are not a crime. It is our clients’ belief that the footages they published, which they firmly stand to this day, are genuine and the accompanying stories are truthful and fair account of the circumstances surrounding the footages.

“It worthy of note that Mr Ganduje has instituted an action for defamation which are client is vehemently and successfully defending in court. However, Mr Ganduje has apparently lost faith in the merit of his suit, hence, this unground planning that he said he is orchestrating.

“It is against this backdrop that we write to you urging you intervene to: (a) investigate what Mr Ganduje is scheming, with whom and how and halt same; (b) protect our clients from further harm, threats and harassment from Ganduje and his supporters; and (c) get Mr Ganduje to issue a statement calling on his supporters and cronies to stop threatening and harassing our clients.

“In view of the forgoing, the governor should be held responsible if anything happened to our client.”

Source: Daily Trust

