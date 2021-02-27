Insecurity: Kano Shuts 4 Higher Institutions

Barely a day after shutting down 10 secondary schools over the abduction of schoolgirls in Zamfara State, the Kano State Government has yet again shut 4 tertiary institutions.

The State Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Mariya Bunkure, said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje directed the closure of the tertiary institutions with immediate effect.

She listed the affected institutions as RMK college of Advanced and Remedial Studies T/Wada, School of Environmental Studies Gwarzo, School of Rural Technology and Entrepreneurship Dev ( SORTED) Rano and ABCOAD, Dambatta.

She advised all students of the affected schools to vacate the campuses as soon as possible. The government had earlier shut 10 of its boarding schools.

The state commissioner for Education, Muhammad Kiru, had said government arrived at the decision after thoroughly observing the situation in neighbouring states where students were abducted.

He asked parent to go and retrieve their children, adding that government will announce when the schools will reopen.

He listed the affected schools as Maitama Sule Science college, Gaya, Boarding Secondary School, Ajingi, Girls Secondary Schools in Sumaila, Gezawa and Jogana, Kachako and one at Unguwar Gyartai in Kunchi as well as Girls Secondary School, Albasu.

Others are Boys Secondary School, Kafin Maiyaki, and Unity College, Karaye

