Interpol Rejects Iran Request to Assist in Trump Arrest Warrant

Interpol has said it wouldn’t consider Iran’s request in detaining the US president, meaning Donald Trump faces no danger of arrest.

Iran had earlier issued an arrest warrant for the US president and dozens of others it believes carried out the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad. Iran asked Interpol for help in detaining Trump and others, a local prosecutor reportedly said on Monday.

Interpol issued a statement saying its guidelines for notices forbids it from “any intervention or activities of a political” nature.

Interpol “would not consider requests of this nature,” it said.

The charges underscore the heightened tensions between Iran and the United States since Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

Trump and more than 30 others whom Iran accuses of involvement in the January 3 strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad face “murder and terrorism charges,” state-run IRNA news agency cited Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr.

Alqasimehr did not identify anyone else sought other than Trump but stressed that Iran would continue to pursue his prosecution even after his presidency ends.

