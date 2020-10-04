Japanese Designer Kenzo Takada, Founder of Kenzo Brand, Dies of Coronavirus Aged 81

Fashion designer Kenzo Takada, founder of the global Kenzo brand, died in Paris on Sunday after contracting Covid-19, his spokesman said.

He died at the American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, on October 4, 2020. He was aged 81.

Takada was born in Japan but moved to Paris in 1964, where he started his fashion career.

News of his death comes just hours after the brand showed its spring/summer 2021 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Featured Image Credit: Kenzo Takada was 81 (© Luis Eduardo Noriega / EFE / Newscom / MaxPPP)

