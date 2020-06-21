Mohammad-Badaru-Abubakar

Jigawa Says It Is Left With One Active COVID-19 Case, Opens Border To Kano, Bauchi

The Jigawa state government on Saturday said it now has only one active COVID-19 case in its isolation centres after 316 other patients recovered.

Governor Badaru Abubakar confirmed this in a press briefing at the State House in Dutse, the state capital.

Abubakar also said his government was suspending the border closure with the neigbouring states of Kano, Bauchi, Katsina and Yobe.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Jigawa had reported a total of 317 cases of the novel coronavirus with six casualties, as of Friday evening.

“Fellow citizens of Jigawa state, I am pleased to inform you that our COVID-19 response strategy is continuously yielding results,” the Governor said.

He also announced the temporary closure of the isolation centre at Banuso “pending the time we get new COVID-19 patients above the capacity of our main isolation centre.”

 

 

