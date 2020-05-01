Joe Biden Denies Former Staffer’s Sexual Assault Allegation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden denied a former Senate staffer’s allegation of sexual assault on Friday, saying “this never happened.”

It’s the presumptive Democratic nominee’s first public comment on an accusation of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade.

“I’m saying unequivocally, it never, never happened,” Biden said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Biden said he will ask the National Archives to determine whether there is any record of such a complaint being filed.

“The former staffer has said she filed a complaint back in 1993,” Biden said. “But she does not have a record of this alleged complaint. The papers from my Senate years that I donated to the University of Delaware do not contain personnel files.”

Biden said, “There is only one place a complaint of this kind could be – the National Archives. The National Archives is where the records are kept.”

