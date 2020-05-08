images (16)

Justice Saleh Who Annulled June 12 Dies at 81

The judge who announced the annulment of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, Justice Dahiru Saleh, is dead.

He died at the age of 81.

The June 12, 1993 Presidential election was presumably won by the late MKO Abiola of the defunct Social Democratic Party after defeating his closest rival, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, of the National Republican Convention.

The action, which took the nation by storm on June 23, 1993, was motivated by the then ruling military dictator, Gen Ibrahim Babangida.

The retired judge died on Thursday afternoon in his hometown, Azare, headquarters of the Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He was buried at the Palace of the Emir of Katagum same day in accordance with Islamic rites.

 

 

_____

