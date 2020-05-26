Kano Govt Faults Viral Video, Says State Has Four Fully Functional Isolation Centers

The Kano State Government has said that contrary to claims that the state has no isolation centers to aid its fight against the COVID-19, it actually has four functional isolation centers.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Information Officer in the state’s Ministry of Health, Hadiza M. Namadi on Tuesday in reaction to a viral video which appeared to be buttressing the claim.

The state government, however, described the claims as “false, mischievous, unfounded and a handiwork of some disgruntled, misguided and unpatriotic elements aimed at rubbishing the dogged, committed and sincere efforts of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje towards containing the spread of the pandemic in Kano”.

“The state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, against the backdrop therefore, wishes to inform the general public that Kano state government has four isolation centers that are fully functional and well equipped and three more that are nearing completion,” the statement read in part.

It also noted that patients are being admitted into some of these centers, treated and discharged after full recovery from the coronavirus disease.

According to the Commissioner, the Kwanar Dawaki Isolation Center is for patients with critical condition, such as those in need of ventilators.

Other Isolation Centres include the Mohammad Buhari Specialist Hospital Giginyu, Abubakar Imam Urology Centre set up by the state government in collaboration with Aliko Dangote Foundation and the isolation centre at Daula Hotel.

Dr. Tsanyawa also added that the isolation centers that are currently being constructed are Sani Abacha Stadium Isolation Center, 340-bed capacity at Karfi Sports Institute Isolation centre and Tofa Cottage Hospital Isolation Centre.

He, therefore, urged the public to disregard the content of the viral video, insisting that it is fake news and very misleading.

