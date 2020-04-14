Katsina Begins House-to-House Search for Lagos, Abuja Returnees
Katsina State has commenced house-to-house search for indigenes that returned from Lagos, Abuja and other states that have recorded outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chairman of Katsina COVID-19 Sub Committee and Commissioner for Information, Haddi Mohammed Tsirika, stated this on Tuesday.
He said the measure becomes necessary considering most of the returnees followed bushpaths and evaded medical screening at the inter- state borders.
More to come…
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours