Katsina Begins House-to-House Search for Lagos, Abuja Returnees

Katsina State has commenced house-to-house search for indigenes that returned from Lagos, Abuja and other states that have recorded outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of Katsina COVID-19 Sub Committee and Commissioner for Information, Haddi Mohammed Tsirika, stated this on Tuesday.

He said the measure becomes necessary considering most of the returnees followed bushpaths and evaded medical screening at the inter- state borders.

More to come…

 

 

