Kidnappers of Ekiti Commissioner Demand N30 Million Ransom

Abductors of the Commissioner for Agriculture in Ekiti State, Mr. Folorunso Olabode, have contacted the family and requested a N30 million ransom to secure his freedom.

Olabode was kidnapped by gunmen on Sunday evening along Isan-Iludun road at Ilejemeje Local Government Area

In the process, a councilor in his car was also shot dead, while the commissioner was kidnapped alongside other occupants in the car.

The commissioner hails from Iye Ekiti, in Ilejemeje council area of the state.

A family source told journalists in Ado Ekiti on Monday that the kidnappers had called the family and made a huge financial demand before the commissioner could be released.

“The entire Iye Ekiti is troubled now. We are worried and we have started negotiation with the abductors. We pray they release him sound and safe.

“We don’t want to lose such an illustrious son and we are begging the state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and all the security apparatuses of government to do all within their powers to rescue him alive,” he said.

Also commenting on the security measures been taken to secure Olabode’s release, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, said the police and other security networks are combing the forest being used for hostage taking by the bandits.

Abutu added that there was no iota of truth in the information that Iludun-Isan highway has been closed for security reasons.

He said the police are not aware of any negotiation on the demand made by the abductors, assuring the people that every security measure would be put in place to secure Olabode’s release.

“We are not aware that the bandits were requesting any ransom, we have not been told.

“The police have begun serious security checks in that axis and that might be responsible for why the people said the road had been closed.

“We only took strict security measures,” he said.

