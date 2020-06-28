Kogi State’s Chief Judge Nasiru Ajanah is Dead

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasiru Ajanah is dead.

Ajanah, aged 64, reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday at the COVID-19 isolation centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja after a protracted illness.

Late Justice Nasir Ajanah was born in 1956 to the family of Alhaji MJ Fari Ajanah in Okene Local Government Area of present Kogi State. He hails from Okehi Local government area of Kogi State

His educational career started with the Native Authority (Central) Primary School, Okene where he had his Primary Education between 1962 and 1968.

He proceeded to Federal Government College, Keffi in 1969 and graduated in 1973 and got admitted to do his Higher School Certificate (HSC) at the same College between 1974 and 1975.

He was admitted into the faculty of Law, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he graduated with LL.B Hons.

Late Ajanah proceeded to the Nigerian Law School and passed his Bar Examination in flying colours and was called to the Nigerian Bar as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Late Justice Ajanah started his working career, after the National Youth Service with Kwara State Ministry of Justice, where he served as State Counsel between 1982 and 1984.

He later set up his private firm, Nasiru Ajanah & CO., in Okene where he practiced his law between 1985 and 1989.

