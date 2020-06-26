Lagos Tops Daily COVID-19 Chart As Nigeria Nears 23,000 Cases

Lagos State recorded the highest daily COVID-19 infections in the country on Thursday with 159 new cases.

This is according to a late-night tweet on the official handle of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which noted that the country had 594 fresh cases of the virus for the day.

A breakdown of the latest figures from the NCDC revealed that Nigeria now has 22, 614 COVID-19 cases.

According to the health agency, Delta State had the second highest infections for the day with 106 cases and is followed by Ondo State (44), FCT (34), Edo (34) and Oyo (33).

Other states with fresh cases of the virus are as follows: Kaduna (33), Enugu (28), Katsina, (25), Imo (22) Adamawa (15), Ogun (12), Osun (11) Abia (8), amd Rivers (6).

The remaining states with new COVID-19 cases are Nasarawa (5), Bauchi (5), Niger (5), Kebbi (4), Ekiti (3), Plateau (1), Taraba (1).

Of the number of total infections in the country, 7,822 have been discharged with 549 deaths recorded.

