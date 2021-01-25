Leave Nigerian Armed Forces Alone, Human Rights Groups Warn ICC, Amnesty International

The Congress for Human Rights in Nigeria (CHRN) has warned the International Criminal Court and Amnesty International to steer clear of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for taking side with Boko Haram terrorists.

The human rights group, which made this known at a world press conference on Monday in Lagos, noted that these groups aim to destroy the country and erode the gains made in the war against terrorism and insurgency.

In his address, Executive Director, Comrade Lawal Johnson said the international organisations have always turned blind eyes to the many atrocities of Boko Haram terrorists.

Comrade Johnson said they tend to look the other way each time the terrorists attack and wreak havoc on either the military or civilian population.

He, however, added that when the military infiltrates the ranks of these terrorists and neutralise their members, the ICC and Amnesty would immediately raise the red flag alleging all manners of human rights abuses which are most times fabricated to suit their aims of perpetrating or sustaining mayhem in Nigeria.

Having noticed the tendency of these organisations to side with the enemies, Johnson stated that politicians have keyed into the process and begun to use them to pursue their subversive agenda.

According to the rights group, there are indications that the ICC is about to release a report to indict Nigeria military chiefs based on fictitious allegations.

The plot, Johnson noted is to compel troops to abandon the armed forces and go AWOL for fear of being prosecuted at The Hague.

He, however, warned both groups to take their fallacies elsewhere and leave Nigeria alone.

Read the full statement below:

Gentlemen of the press,

I’m sure that by now we are all familiar with the subversive activities of the International Criminal Court, ICC and Amnesty International against Nigeria.

We state without fear of contradiction that these two organisations are both out to destroy our country and erode the gains we have so far made on the war against terrorism and insurgency.

Anybody familiar with the history of insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria and the interventions by these two international bodies would agree that no only do they not mean well for Nigeria but that they are colluding with these agents of destabilisation to destroy our dear country.

THEIR PLANS TO DESTROY NIGERIA

We say because of the incontrovertible evidence we have against these two organisations as characterized by their proclivity to react to issues only in certain manners that expose their bias.

Despite the carnage and obstruction of the order by the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Nigeria in which over 15, 000 have reportedly been killed over the years while millions of children have dropped out of school and hundreds of thousands more persons have been displaced and have become destitute, the ICC and Amnesty International have never objected the atrocities of these murderers.

Indeed, we remember how Boko Haram members went to a school at a place called Buni Yard in Yobe State and slaughtered over 58 boys between the ages 11 to 15.

These same set of despicable characters went to a high institution at a place called Mubi, in Adamawa State and selected at random students who they murdered in cold blood and the full view of their mates.

Stories of how they waylay innocent travellers on roads, ut their necks and burn people alive are all too common to be missed by anyone that has followed the Boko Haram and ISWAP crisis in Nigeria.

This is not to talk of attacks on Nigerian troops using soft targets and the planting of landmines on major roads.

Today as we speak, many of our fighting men and women have been dispatched to the great beyond through the needless and meaningless assaults of these bloodsuckers while many of our military men and women have lost dear limbs while some are receiving treatment at various military hospitals in the country.

Many of our women have overnight become widows while the dream of promising young men and women have been cut short by these bloodsuckers.

But the almighty ICC and Amnesty International do not seem to see all these.

THEIR WICKED ACTS AGAINST NIGERIA

Any time the terrorists attack and wreak havoc on either the military or civilian population, the two organisations look the other way and pretend nothing happened.

This has emboldened the criminals to even video their killings and post on social media channels.

But the ICC and AI have never condemned these atrocities nor raise their voices against these inhuman acts.

The moment the Nigerian military infiltrates the ranks of these terrorists and neutralise their members, however, the ICC and the Amnesty International would immediately raise the red flag alleging all manners of human rights abuses which are most times fabricated to suit their aims of perpetrating or sustaining mayhem in Nigeria.

They at one time accuse the Nigerian of forceful conscription of underaged soldiers which turned out to be false.

Some opposition politicians in Nigeria having noticed the tendency of these organisations to side with the enemies of Nigeria have keyed into the process and have begun to use them to pursue their subversive agenda.

These politicians have, for instance, sponsored protests against the Federal Government based on the belief that these organisations would support them.

We were not surprised therefore that during the EndSARS protest, people began to defy the laws of the land by attacking innocent citizens and destroying public property without remorse.

This was because they were misled into believing that once these organisations are behind them, that the government of Nigeria would be blackmailed into not taking any actions against them.

When the Nigerian Government moved to save the lives of innocent citizens and to stop the mayhem, the ICC caused some persons to file petitions to it and quickly opened what it called preliminary findings against the Nigerian military.

There are indications that the ICC is about to release a report to indict Nigeria military chiefs based on these fictitious allegations.

Based on these, we make bold to say that the ICC and Amnesty International are pursuing terrorist agenda in Nigeria and we have no iota of doubt that they are out to destabilize the nation.

We also have it on good authority that they are currently fabricating more lies, falsehood and mischief to deploy against the military hierarchy in Nigeria just to ensure that Nigerian troops are demoralised and frustrated in the war against insurgency in the Northeast.

This is also to compel many of our troops to abandon the armed forces and go AWOL for fear of being prosecuted at The Hague so that the terrorists who have been put in check would begin to have a field day.

ICC AND AI, LEAVE US ALONE

We call on the international community to call on the ICC and Amnesty International to leave Nigeria and Nigerians alone.

What they are doing is tantamount to playing with the lives of about 200 million people and this is unacceptable.

How come it is only Nigeria that the AI and ICC always try to undermine?

Where was the ICC and AI when the Chadian president led his troops to annihilate over a thousand of the Boko Haram terrorists within a week and expelled them from his country?

Many Nigerians are at a loss what the interest of these two organisations are as they always try to find faults with the operations of the Nigerian military even when it has been acknowledged as one of the most professional in the world.

The Nigerian Army has even set up a desk for citizens to report any cases of human right abuse by any of its men or officers just to ensure its men stay in line, yet these organisations are not satisfied.

We don’t want both the ICC and AI on our shores anymore as they have shown that their interests lie with the enemies of Nigeria.

We, as a people are civilised enough to know what is good for us and we know that our troops are doing well in fighting insurgency, terrorism and banditry.

They should therefore take their meddlesomeness elsewhere and leave us alone.

_________

