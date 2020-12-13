Like Amotekun, Nnamdi Kanu Launches Eastern Security Network

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has announced the launch of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

According to Kanu, during a live Facebook post, ESN was established to defend the people of the Eastern Region from terrorists and bandits allegedly trooping in from the North.

“Unveiling the Eastern Security Network. This is our answer to insecurity and Fulani terrorism,” Kano wrote on Facebook.

The IPOB leader, in another Facebook broadcast, blamed the South East and South-South governors for the upsurge of killings by bandits and herdsmen in ‘Igboland’.

In the video, more than 500 young people in an undisclosed location were on parade.

They were decked in a black uniform with red and green beret. “Gbosa (salute) for our leader (Kanu); it is not easy to gather an army like this,” one of them said in the video.

IPOB has been designated as a terrorist group by the Federal Government. An Abuja Federal High Court judgment had also affirmed its proscription as a terrorist organisation.

IPOB had kicked against the judgement, saying it was only in Nigeria that a harmless organisation could be declared as terrorist and proscribed.

Kanu, in the new video which is now trending on social media, said, “We are going to announce our preparedness to defend our land of Biafra, having to wait for many years for our governors in our land, the entire South-East and South-South to do what their counterparts in Yoruba land did and even what the terrorist Meyetti Allah managed to do which our governors have failed to do till this very day.

“We have decided to take it upon ourselves to defend the land of Biafra; we are determined and resolute and we are not going to stop until we eradicate every trace of Fulani terrorism in our midst.

“For years, our mothers have not been able to go to the farms, our daughters are being raped and cut into pieces. Everybody is aware of what transpired at Nimbo, at Ozokwani, and what’s happening right now in Delta, what is happening in Ebonyi State and what’s happening in some parts of Abia. We cannot allow it to continue. This present generation of IPOB won’t tolerate it; we will rather die than to allow the ‘janjaweed’ terrorists take over our lands.

“Our invaders, we were being told, come from the Gambia, we were being told they come from Mali, some from the Niger Republic, some are from Chad according to the Governor of Kaduna State, El-Rufai. Therefore, we are setting up the Eastern Security Network to combat the excesses of these vagabonds and criminals. We are going to defend our lands from the ravage of the Fulani.”

