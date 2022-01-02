Lionel Messi and Three PSG Teammates Test Positive for Coronavirus

Lionel Messi and three other teammates have tested positive for COVID-19, Paris Saint-Germain announced on Sunday.

“The 4 players that tested positive for COVID-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala,” the French Ligue 1 club said in a statement. “They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol.”

Separately, Neymar Jr is going to be out of action for at least three weeks as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Messi joined PSG from his boyhood club Barcelona back in August – and has so far scored six goals in 16 games.

Sky Sports reports that pending a negative test, he may be available for the club’s league game against Lyon next Sunday.

It comes as France prepares to change its restrictions for fully vaccinated residents on Monday.

Those who test positive will only have to isolate for seven days and will be able to leave quarantine after five days if they receive a negative antigen or PCR test.

France reported 219,126 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday – the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded more than 200,000 cases.

There have 123,851 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Cumulatively there have been more than 9.9 million cases in France, and over 121,000 deaths of people with the virus.

