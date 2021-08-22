Lukaku Fires Chelsea Top of EPL Table, Arsenal Enter Relegation Zone
Chelsea’s £98 million record signing Romelu Lukaku scored in the first 15 minutes of his second debut for the Blues in the London derby at Arsenal.
His goal helped Chelsea top the Premier League table as Arsenal enter relegation zone.
The game ended 2 – 0 in favour of Chelsea.
Reece James doubled Chelsea lead in the 35th minute as he makes his first start of the season.
