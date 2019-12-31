M.I. Abaga Disapproves as Akon Addresses Wizkid as ‘Lil Bro’, See Reactions

Superstar American singer, Akon has incured the wrath of Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga popularly known as M.I. after addressing Nigerian music sensation, Wizkid as his ‘lil bro.’

The American singer made the comment in announcement that he is currently performing alongside Wizkid after mounting the Afronation stage holding in Ghana.

This was made public via his Twitter handle.

Replying to his tweet, M.I. cautioned him to take it easy with addressing Wizkid as his ‘lil bro.’

Akon tweeted:

Me and my lil bro @wizkidayo at AFRONATION Ghana!

Disapproving Akon’s tweet, M.I. responded:

OG abeg chill with that lil bro yan https://t.co/pdHteEtZVW — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) December 30, 2019

The development has sparked off a debate on Twitter with diverse reactions. See some tweets;

Wizkid calls Dbanj his Big Bro, Calls 2Face a King & calls Akon a Big Bro. That Wizkid has become a Legend doesn’t mean he wouldn’t respect people who were there before him. MI is making a Fuss out of Nothing — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) December 31, 2019

Akon is 46 While #wizkid is 29 Akon obtained both Grammy & headies award#wizkid got only headies Akon has $80m While #wizkid has only $21m I see no prob if Akon call #wizkid lil bro But MI Abaga too called Vector with many names while he is just 3yrs older than him

Judas — M Abba (@M_Abba_) December 31, 2019

So Uncle Akon that we used to listen to his songs and feel so good back then called Wizkid, lil bro, but someone felt that was out of place? I will call Vector now 😏 — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) December 30, 2019

M.I @MI_Abaga is right. These black musicians in the diaspora contributed nothing to putting our Nigerian artistes on the world map. Therefore, whenever these diasporans want to address our artistes, they must do it with reverence. @wizkidayo is Akon’s contemporary, not lil bro! — Royalty (@royaltyuso) December 31, 2019

M.I. came back with a clarification.

I have an opinion: few African artists in diaspora actually did anything to REALLY help the movement.. as a fan of Wizkid (which I am) I don’t see Wiz as lil bro to Akon.. he has overcome larger obstacles to accomplish way more (in my eyes).. In my opinion Wiz is lil bro to none — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) December 31, 2019

I love you M.I … Wiz is the Icon of African Music … Shit … Wiz sold out the 02 and the Royal Albert Hall and entered Guinness Books of Records, worn Ascaps before Akon, Jidenna and Wale besides age, Wiz is their Elder Bro and Icon Musically … MY OPINION 💯!!! https://t.co/oQCYa1ImLN — Sound Man The Ep 🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Emperorluggy) December 31, 2019

MI was probably wrong for placing too much on a harmless tweet from Akon. But in classic twitter style, the reactions have been vitriolic. You see clearly most of them had nothing to do with his tweet, the tweet was just an outlet for pent up hatred to gush out before 2020! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 31, 2019

The contextual meaning in Akon’s expression may mean no disrespect but the optics is subject to interpretation. No one stays young forever. Leadership sees the Oak in the Acorn and Akon can take a cue from this. Even the stage name WizKid may soon change to “StarMan” — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) December 31, 2019

The annoying thing with this MI misyarn to Akon now is that when the dragging starts, na we short people living our best life jeje on our lane the trailer will come & jam. 😭 https://t.co/WwAyOK99SE — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) December 30, 2019

The debate continues on Twitter.

_____

