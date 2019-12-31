MI Abaga Wizkid Akon

M.I. Abaga Disapproves as Akon Addresses Wizkid as ‘Lil Bro’, See Reactions

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Superstar American singer, Akon has incured the wrath of Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga popularly known as M.I. after addressing Nigerian music sensation, Wizkid as his ‘lil bro.’

The American singer made the comment in announcement that he is currently performing alongside Wizkid after mounting the Afronation stage holding in Ghana.

This was made public via his Twitter handle.

Replying to his tweet, M.I. cautioned him to take it easy with addressing Wizkid as his ‘lil bro.’

Akon tweeted:

Me and my lil bro @wizkidayo at AFRONATION Ghana!

Disapproving Akon’s tweet, M.I. responded:

The development has sparked off a debate on Twitter with diverse reactions. See some tweets;

M.I. came back with a clarification.

The debate continues on Twitter.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2019 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
EntertainmentNewsPictures
Tagged
AkonM.I. AbagaWizkid

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

2019 Not a Successful Year for Nigerians – Atiku

2019 Not a Successful Year for Nigerians – Atiku

News
  • 31 Dec
  • 0
M.I. Abaga Disapproves as Akon Addresses Wizkid as ‘Lil Bro’, See Reactions

M.I. Abaga Disapproves as Akon Addresses Wizkid as ‘Lil Bro’, See Reactions

Entertainment
  • 31 Dec
  • 0
Trump Blames Iran for US Embassy Attack in Iraq

Trump Blames Iran for US Embassy Attack in Iraq

News
  • 31 Dec
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top