Majek Fashek Is Dead, Says Manager

Reggae music icon, Majekodunmi Fasheke, well known as Majek Fashek, has died, according to his manager, Omenka Uzoma.

In an Instagram post early Tuesday, Uzoma said Fashek “has gone to be with the LORD his Maker.”

Fashek, also nicknamed the Rainmaker, is best known for his award-winning single ‘Send Down The Rain’.

Before the announcement of his death, Fashek has had a long-running battle with his health.

In November 2019, he was hospitalised at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, London.

He was 71.

 

 

 

