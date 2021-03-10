Minimum Wage: NLC Stages Nationwide Protest

Nigerian workers under the aegis of Nigeria Labour Congress are protesting against the planned relocation of minimum wage law from the exclusive to co current legislative list.

The workers who assembled at the Unity Fountain opposite the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja are expected to walk through the Federal secretariat to the three armed zone where the National Assembly is located.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba is leading the protest.

As at the time of filing this report, some of the protesters are beginning to arrive armed with various sizes and colours of placards.

Some of the placards read: ‘On national minimum wage we stand’ , ‘No to relocation of minimum Wage to Concurrent List’, ‘Yes to minimum wage on exclusive list’.

