Moghalu, Supporters Dump YPP for ADC

Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a presidential candidate Kingsley Moghalu has dumped the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Moghalu denounced the YPP on Friday in a tweet, asking his supporters to join the ADC.

“I believe we can re-engineer Nigeria’s economy through the well known dynamism and innovative spirit of Nigerian Youth. I ask all my political supporters to join the ADC,” he tweeted.

After a caucus of young presidential candidates failed to produce a consensus candidate, Mr Moghalu emerged as the YPP’s presidential candidate in 2018.

Other members of the caucus, Fela Durotoye, Tope Fasua and Omoleye Sowore, were also picked as presidential candidates for their parties in the 2019 elections.

Mr Durotoye led the Alliance for New Nigeria, Mr Fasua the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, and Mr Sowore the African Action Congress.

These parties however performed poorly in the elections, with Mr Sowore’s African Action Congress winning about 30,000 votes ahead of the other parties.

