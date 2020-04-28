Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule

Nasarawa Records First Case of COVID-19

Nasarawa State has recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Confirming the result on Tuesday, the state’s Director of Public Health, Dr. Ibrahim Adamu, said the test result of one of the persons in isolation returned positive.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, late on Monday, announced 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the country to take the total number to 1337.

Breakdown of the new cases shows that 34 were reported in Lagos, 15 in FCT, 11 in Borno, and two each in Taraba and Gombe states.

 

 

