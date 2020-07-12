NCDC Confirms 664 New Cases of COVID-19

With 664 new infections, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has risen to 31,987.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday night.

According to the agency, the new infections were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos maintained the lead position with a total of 224 new infections, followed by the FCT with 105 and Edo with 85 new cases.

Other states include Ondo with 64 new cases, Kaduna with 32, Imo with 27, Osun with 19, Plateau, Oyo and Ogun with 17 each, Rivers with 14, Delta with 11, Adamawa with 10, Enugu with seven, Nassarawa with six, while three cases each were recorded in Gombe Abia and Ekiti states.

The NCDC also noted that 13,103 persons have recovered from the virus and have been discharged while the death toll in the country now stands at 724.

