NCDC Officials Ran Away From COVID-19 Test in Kogi

The government of Kogi has tackled the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) over the alleged refusal of some of its officials to be tested for COVID-19.

A delegation the federal government sent to the state on Thursday to boost its capacity returned to Abuja after the governor asked those in the delegation to go on isolation and be prepared for test.

In a statement, Kingsley Fanwo, commissioner for information, said the team chose to return to Abuja than to be tested or self-isolated.

Fanwo asked if the agency was hiding anything from the people of Kogi.

He said why the officials refused to be tested was a matter of concern to the government of Kogi, calling on the centre to investigate the issue.

“It was drama today at the Kogi State Government House as officials of the National Center for Disease Control sent to ascertain the COVID-19 status flee the state ” Fanwo said.

“The Officials said they were not ready to be tested for COVID-19 and went back to Abuja. Today, the Governor showed the statesmanship in him once again by appreciating the support of the NCDC and defending the health interests of his people.

“NCDC quarantined the Chinese professionals that came to give them technical support and also took their samples for test. It is a normal practice and protocol set by NCDC.

“So NCDC will have a lot to explain as to why its officials refused to test for COVID-19. How can we be sure of their status? What are their fears? Why did NCDC sent people who are afraid of test to our State? What was their intention? The officials that came have done an integrity blow to the works of the NCDC. Is there something they are hiding? It is time NCDC opened up and apologize to the good people of Kogi State. How will they encourage people to test when its own officials are afraid of test? This is sad.”

