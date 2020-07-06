NCDC Reports 544 New Cases of COVID-19
Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases continued to rise as the country on Sunday reported 544 fresh infections.
This is according to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which said the new figure brings the West African nation’s total confirmed cases to 28,711.
The agency said the new COVID-19 cases were reported in 18 states in the country and the Federal Capital with Lagos State having the highest number of infections for Sunday – 199.
Other states which had new COVID-19 cases include Ebonyi – 65, Oyo – 47, Ondo – 46, Ogun – 31, Edo – 30, FCT – 28, Katsina – 25 and Plateau – 15.
The rest are: Bayelsa – 11, Kaduna – 10, Adamawa – 10, Akwa Ibom – 8, Gombe – 7, Kano – 4, Taraba – 3, Rivers -2, Abia – 2, Ekiti -1.
So far, 11,665 persons who contracted the virus have been discharged in Nigeria with 645 deaths recorded, according to the NCDC.
