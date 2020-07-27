Nigeria Approves August 4 for Secondary Schools to Resume

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced August 4, 2020 as the date for resumption of secondary schools across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by Ben Bem Goong, director of press and public relations, ministry of education.

According to the statement, the decision was reached after a meeting of stakeholders in the education sector on Monday.

Only students in exit classes are expected to resume, so that they can participate in the West African Examination (WAEC) exercise scheduled to begin on August 17, 2020.

More to come…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.