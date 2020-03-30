Osagie Ehanire

Nigeria Confirms 20 New Coronavirus Cases

Nigeria has confirmed twenty new cases of coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet on its official handle, the NCDC noted that 13 of the cases were confirmed in Lagos State, four in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), two in Kaduna State, and one in Oyo State.

Earlier on Monday, the Nigerian Government confirmed the second death from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, announced this on Monday during the Presidential Task Force Briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said, “Till date, three persons have been discharged after successful treatment. But sadly, another fatality was recorded over the weekend in the person of a patient who had severe underlying illnesses.

“We have intensified contact tracing and our strategy remains to promptly detect cases, isolate them, and follow up with their contacts and also isolate and treat, in order to reduce the spread of the infection.”

