Nigeria Receives First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines
Nigeria has received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines.
The NAFDAC-approved Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in the country around noon on Tuesday, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, via an Emirates airline.
Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, had said on Saturday that Nigeria will receive its first tranche of about 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
On the ground to take delivery of the vaccines were top government officials including the PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha; the Minister for Health, Osagie Ehanire; the Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed; and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Chikwe Ihekweazu.
