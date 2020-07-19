Nigerian Troops Kill Eight Boko Haram Commanders

No fewer than eight top Boko Haram Commanders have been killed by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole while attempting to infiltrate Army Super Camp in Damask, the Military has said.

The killed terrorists were identified as Tumbun Dabino – Ba Issoufo, Tumbun Bororo – Amir Batam, Tumbun Jaki – Almustapha, TumbunBagaruwa – Modou Kollo, Dogon Tchoukou – Issah, Tumbun Rakke – Mustapha Woulama, Tumbun Dila – Boukar Kowa and Tumbun Mita – Abou Aisha.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement, disclosed the slain terrorists were buried by the insurgents at Goski village.

Also at Kolofata, a border town with Cameroon, troops of Strong Response Area (SRA) Pulka neutralised six other terrorists attempting to cross from Cameroon Border into the Sambisa Forest.

According to the statement: “Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have continued to conduct intelligence-based operations which continues to degrade Boko Haram /Islamic State of West Africa Province across the Theatre.

“Following credible intelligence, the gallant troops of of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 17 July 20 targeted the terrorists on their market activities and undercover movement around Kolofata, a border town with Cameroon where troops of Strong Response Area (SRA) Pulka neutralised 6 Boko Haram terrorists attempting to cross from Cameroon Border towards Sambisa Axis.

“Weapons and equipment captured from the terrorists include 3 AK 47 rifles, Magazine with 48 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Honda Salon Car, one Motorcycle, 8 bicycles, 3 phones with multiple Sims and Memory Cards and 5 copies of the Holy Qur’an, among others. Additionally, there was also a letter written in Hausa to Abu Fatima (Boko Haram top commander),documents and other logistics”.

It added: “Shortly after the successful operation, the enemy communication intercept confirmed killing of a top Boko Haram Commander named Sayinna and other fighters during the encounter. The other slayed terrorists were suspected to be Imam and Mansur to Abu Fatima who hibernate in Sambisa forest.

“Additionally, in recent times troops have been delving serious blows to BHT/ISWAP terrorists in the North East. It could be recalled that the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE gallantly neutralised eight prominent leaders of the disorganised, marauding elements of the terrorists in their futile attempt to infiltrate Army Super Camp Damasak.

“During such misadventure, the terrorists met their waterloo on 2 July, 2020 when they were led by their top leaders (Amirs) to attack the troops in Damasak from 2 flanks in an effort to cause them massive casualty. However, with own troops’ doggedness, superior fire power and maneuver the terrorists were devastated and the rest escaped in total disarray.”

