Orji Kalu Released From Kuje Prison as EFCC Vows to Restart Trial

Following the nullification of his 12-year jail term by the Supreme Court, former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has been released from custody.

The former governor was released from the correctional facility in Kuje, Abuja on Friday after the Supreme Court judgement was delivered.

Sources close to the former governor said “he is now in his Abuja residence, off Queen Amina Street.”

The Supreme Court had on Friday morning voided the conviction of Kalu.

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court had last year found the former governor guilty of corruption and sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment.

But in a swift reation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Friday that Kalu will face immediate retrial for money laundering.

Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), who helped the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to secure the conviction of Kalu said the Supreme Court’s order for a fresh trial will be obeyed.

Jacobs, who prosecuted Kalu for 12 years on behalf of the EFCC, said the Supreme Court judgement would be complied with since it is the highest court in the land.

“The Supreme Court ordered that the case should return to trial. So, we will obey the court judgement. We are not deterred by what has happened. We will continue to fight on”, he told Punch.

