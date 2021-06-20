PAN Nigeria Hosts Air Force War College

PAN Nigeria Limited has recently hosted participants of the Air Force War College at its plant in Kaduna. The visit to Nigeria’s foremost automobile manufacturing plant was part of the Institution’s training programs on national security, defense architecture and inter-agency cooperation.

The program, which involved tours to institutions of strategic relevance to the nation, was led by Air Vice Marshall I.T. Ali, the Commandant of the College.

A statement by the Group Head, Corporate Services, PAN Nigeria Limited, Abdulkadir Yinusa, said PAN Nigeria was selected as one of the key institutions to be studied due to the importance of its industry to national development and employment.

In her welcome address to the participants, the Acting Managing Director of PAN, Ms Taiwo Oluleye, FCIS stated that despite various challenges confronting manufacturers in the country, such as rising foreign exchange rates and shortages, Insecurity and contracting purchasing power, that the Management of PAN has continued to invest in critical areas that mean much to users of the Company’s product range as a way of sustaining its operations. The areas include deepening customers service and aftersales support.

In his remarks, the Commandant, Air vice Marshal I.T Ali acknowledged the role PAN has played over the years in rolling out products that meets local and international quality standards. He further mentioned that the College is readily available to collaborate with PAN in areas of technology, especially in knowledge sharing. In his final words, the Commandant urged PAN Nigeria to ensure product quality sustainability while assuring the Company of support and patronage.

The event was wrapped up by a guided tour of the PAN Learning Centre facility and the Industrial Assembly plants.

PAN Nigeria Limited, assemblers of Higer buses and ambulances, Chery vehicles as well as Peugeot cars.

