PAN Nigeria Launches Virtual Auto Showroom

Nigeria’s foremost automobile assembly, PAN Nigeria Limited, has launched one of the country’s first virtual auto showroom for the Yuletide season.

In a statement signed by Head of Corporate Communications, Oladeji Bamidele, on Tuesday, PAN said the virtual showroom was introduced to help customers gain insight on the company’s newest products – the Higer H5C 16-seater bus, Higer H6C 19-seater bus, and the Higer Ambulance, from the comfort of their homes.

The company said the platform would provide a responsive opportunity to customers to discover the unique features of the Higer bus range while remaining safe in their homes in conforming with the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Explaining that the virtual showroom could be accessed by simply visiting www.pannigeria.com on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers, the Acting Managing Director of PAN, Taiwo Oluleye, said the customers could explore the design, features, capabilities, and technical details of each variant of the Higer bus.

She added, “Through the virtual showroom, we are bringing the experience of a real PAN showroom by way of virtual reality to our customers.

“That way, they can explore all the unique features, capabilities, and technical details of all the Higer buses without stepping out of their homes.”

The Higer buses and Higer Ambulance can be optimally used for mass transit, and ambulance services, she said.

In addition to having spacious leg and head room, the buses are equipped with USB charging ports for all passengers/occupants, the statement said.

All the vehicles also have park-assist feature, rear camera, and DVD/15’ LCD Display, according to the statement

__________

