Popular Radio Presenter Dan Foster is Dead
Ace broadcaster and presenter, Dan Foster also known as The Big Dawg is dead.
Unconfirmed reports said his death may be due to COVID-19 complications.
Before his death, Foster has worked with Cool FM, Inspiration FM, City FM and Classic FM.
More to come…
