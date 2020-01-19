Rihanna and Her Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Have Reportedly Split After Nearly Three Years

Share Pin 0 Shares

Rihanna and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel have reportedly split after nearly three years.

A source close to the couple, who were first linked in June 2017, confirmed the split to Us Weekly.

The notoriously private pair were photographed a handful of times throughout their relationship and never made a red carpet appearance together.

However, last summer, the singer-turned-beauty-and-underwear mogul opened up about their relationship in an interview with Interview magazine.

She said at the time that she was “of course” in love with Jameel, although she hesitated when asked about any marriage plans.

“Only God knows that, girl,” she said. “We plan and God laughs, right?”

The pair are said to have been “great together” because they “understand each other very well”.

“Rihanna and Hassan understand each other very well and their personalities mesh well together,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “They’re both so different, but it works for them.”

Another source told the publication late last year that while the pair were “polar opposites,” it “works for them.”

They explained that while Jameel tends to be “more serious”, Rihanna is “fun and wild” – basically, that they balance each other out.

Neither one of them have commented on the reported split.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.