Shops Destroyed as Fire Guts Jabi Motor Park, Abuja
Many shops were reportedly destroyed when fire gutted some sections of Jabi motor park, Abuja on Friday.
The cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the time of this report but men of the FCT fire service have arrived the scene.
The incident, which started at 10:12am, led to chaos as passengers and motorists scampered for safety.
The situation got worse when the fire spread to a shop where car batteries and car gas were being sold, causing more havoc.
More to come…
