Southern Kaduna: ACF Condemns Kajuru Killings, Says Waste of Lives Uncalled For

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the Wednesday attacks on Tudu village of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where nine persons were reported killed by armed bandits.

ACF in a statement issued Wednesday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe said, the waste of life is uncalled for and ACF condemns it without reservation.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum was alarmed today with reports of yet another attack in Kajuru by armed bandits.

“Of recent there have been repeated attacks on the people living in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state. The most recent attack left nine people in Angwan Tudu area of the Local Government dead today Wednesday 3rd June 2020. This waste of life is uncalled for and we condemn it without reservation. “The Kajuru community has lived together from time immemorial and we do not see any reason why they should start killing themselves as they have been doing in the recent past. “The Forum calls on the Kajuru traditional/religious leaders to call their people to order. We call on security men to act swiftly by apprehending the murderers and bring them to book. They should also increase surveillance in the area to preempt such attacks in the future. “The Forum reminds the governments, Local, State and Federal that their primary responsibility as stated in our constitution is to protect life and property. The ongoing killings in Kajuru are an indication that the governments are failing the people of Kajuru”, it said.

