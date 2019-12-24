Sowore: I Received No Letter From US Lawmakers – Malami

Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said he did not receive any correspondence from some lawmakers in the United States of America over detained activist, Omoyele Sowore.

He said as, at the close of work on the 20th of December, 2019, there was no communication with any US lawmaker.

Malami disclosed this in a statement through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

According to the statement: “Foreign policy conventions do not support direct correspondence between the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and serving legislators of a foreign country.

“Perhaps the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could be an appropriate Ministry for such correspondence and therefore reiterated the fact that Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami did not receive such a

letter.

“The Attorney-General of the Federation finds media reports on the purported claim of such correspondence to his office, peddled by some unscrupulous elements in the society, as not only inappropriate but inaccurate.

“It is essential to put in the record that the so-called letter has not been received at the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN as the close of work on Friday 20th December, 2019”.

_____

