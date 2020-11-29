Usman Okai Austin Gives Kogi Dep. Governor Edward Onoja 48 Hours to Retract Impersonation Allegations

Usman Okai Austin, a renowned Human rights activist from Kogi State, who was accused of impersonating Kogi Deputy Governor Edward Onoja, has handed a 48 hour ultimatum to the Deputy Governor asking him to retract the allegations made on social media.

Usman Okai Austin disclosed this while addressing newsmen today in Lokoja. Okai said, “I will never stoop so low to impersonate whose name is not bigger than me in Kogi political terrain, Edward Onoja is a chronic noise maker and I am ready to lock horns with him on this defamatory allegation”.

Speaking further, the political activist vowed to institute legal action against the “careless Deputy Governor, which he will definitely face after the expiration of the immunity that is currently shielding him,” the statement said.

Okai added that the behavior of Onoja is an abuse of immunity, hence the time has come for the National Assembly to revisit that particular clause, as it has become a shield for the criminal activities of those who enjoy it.

“How can a Deputy Governor descend so low? Your social media activities have brought more shame and embarrassment to the supposed respected office of a Deputy Governor”, Okai said.

