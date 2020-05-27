We’ll Soon Release Guidelines for Re-Opening of Schools, Says FG

The federal government says it will soon roll out guidelines for the reopening of schools across the country.

Boss Mustapha, chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19, disclosed this during a briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

“​Today, 27th May, 2020 is also Children’s Day worldwide and this brings to mind the need to build a legacy that would guarantee a safe and secured future for our children. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation was faced with the challenge of out of school children. This has now been compounded by the compelling need for closure of schools as part of the measures to limit the spread of the virus,” he said.

“​The PTF has been deliberating on this situation and wish to inform Nigerians that the Federal Ministry of Education will roll out measures to be put in place for safe re-opening of our schools. The Hon. Minister of Education (State) will be elaborating on the subject, this afternoon. He will also clarify the purported announcement of the resumption date which went viral last week.”

He congratulated Nigerian children on the celebration of their day, saying the government is working hard to make sure they are safe.

“The Presidential Task Force wishes to use the occasion of this celebration to congratulate our children and assure them, their parents and all stakeholders alike that all hands are on deck to reopen schools at a safe time.

“We, therefore, use this medium to urge states, local governments, proprietors and all other stakeholders to begin to take steps that will facilitate an early and safe re-opening.”

