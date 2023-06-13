10th Senate: Don’t Blame Me If Akpabio Is ‘The Worst’ – Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume has asked that he not be held responsible in the event that the freshly elected Senate President Godswill Akpabio falls short of expectations in his new role.

Ndume who is the senator representing Borno South District in Borno State was one of those who spearheaded the campaign for Akpabio and Deputy Speaker Barau Jibril, leading up to their election on Tuesday.

Appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today, hours after the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the senator was asked if Akpabio’s performance should reflect on him as one of his endorsers.

He however argued otherwise, saying, “I don’t think that is right. I’m not Akpabio. Even before God, Akpabio will account for his own; I will account [for mine].”

Ndume believed he should not share in any liability attached to Akpabio’s performance.

“I said he’s the best,” the Majority Leader of the ninth Senate admitted.

“If he turns out being the worst, I’m not going to be responsible. How can you hold me accountable? I didn’t force anybody to vote. I believe he’s the best, but I don’t know what he will do tomorrow. I can’t say that.”

Ndume stated that his expectation is based on what he has seen.

“I’ve known Akpabio for four years; he was a minority leader, while I was the majority leader,” he said.

“And I know he is somebody that is intelligent, he’s passionate about some issues, and he’s detribalised. He’s a qualified lawyer, he was a minister, he was a commissioner, he has all it takes to do what Nigerians expect.”

