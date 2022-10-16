Connect with us

2023: I’ll Fight Bandits to Standstill, Says Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has vowed to fight bandits if elected in 2023, Daily Trust reports.

Speaking at the 7th edition of Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit, Tinubu said he is confident of leading the country.

He assured that he would solve Nigeria’s problems if elected president.

He said, “If you leave me on the podium I will continue to campaign here, begging El-rufai not to run away from Nigeria in 2023 because we need your creativity at this critical time.

“I am confidently telling you that I will lead this country in 2023 with your support. I have the ability to surmount all problems and to bring the country on the right track and prosperity.

“No inch of this country will be conceded to banditry, we will fight it to a standstill. Under my leadership we will use counter insurgency technology to eliminate crimes in our society and your lives will be secure.”

