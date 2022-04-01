7 Soldiers Killed as Terrorists Ambush Troops in Niger

At least seven soldiers were killed when terrorists ambushed troops of Zuma Barracks on patrol around Dikko community along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Leadership reports.

The source said the soldiers from Zuma Barracks, Suleja in Niger State where responding to distress calls on bandit attacks before they paid the supreme price.

The incident occured the same day terrorists bombed an Abuja-Kaduna Train, killing eight people and abducted many.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko, however, said he was not aware of such incident.

Also, the Director, Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, said he will find out from the Commanding Officer and get back and until the time of filing this report he is yet to get back on the matter.

