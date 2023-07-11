Achieve Gender Parity In Your Cabinet, Soyinka Center Advises Tinubu

Motunrayo Alaka, the chief executive officer of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), has encouraged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pick his cabinet members with a 50-50 gender balance.

Alaka gave a speech at the inaugural ReporterHer Award, which was held over the weekend in Lagos and was organized by Women Radio 91.7 FM in collaboration with WSCIJ and supported by the Canadian government and UN Women.

ReportHer Awards acknowledges gender-balanced reportage and celebrates media organisations and journalists who give prime time/space to women as their male counterparts.

The WSCIJ boss noted that gender balancing in appointments would put Nigeria on the global map as a gender-sensitive nation.

