Allowance: We’re Losing Morale For Governorship Election — Police

Some policemen that provided security in the last week’s presidential and National Assembly elections have stated that they were yet to be paid their allowances, Vanguard reports.

Some of the officers, who spoke in Port Harcourt on condition of anonymity, said the development would affect them.

They said they would not have the morale to go for the governorship and state assemblies elections if they are not paid before Saturday.

One of them said: “They told us that constables will be paid N35,000. Inspectors are supposed to get N100,000 and above.

“We are very angry that after the election we are yet to get our money.

“The one we have worked for has not been paid and this Saturday they want us to go for another election.

“We will not be happy to do the work when we have not been paid for the presidential election we provided security for.

“I heard that there are some persons that have been paid but I don’t know any of them. We will not have the morale to go for the election.”

