APC Excludes Political Aides From Voting at Convention

The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has excluded political office holders from voting at the national convention on Saturday, The Nation reports.

CECPC, in a statement on Thursday, expressly declared that “all political appointees who were elected as delegates to the National Convention slated for 26/3/2022 SHALL NOT VOTE in view of the controversy surrounding Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act,2022.”

The committee, however, stated that political appointees can still attend as observers.

This follows the National Assembly’s unanimous rejection of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last month.

Indications emerged on Wednesday the President and APC Governors had adopted consensus for emergence of party officials, including National Chairman.

