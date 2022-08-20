APC Primary Loss: I’m Not Depressed, Says Bakare

The Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, said on Friday that although he lost his presidential bid at the All Progressives Congress convention, he was not depressed by the loss, Punch reports.

He stressed that God’s plans for the country would be unveiled after May 29, 2023.

“I saw the train pass a second time at the APC convention, there was no name written on it. When I asked God what it meant, he told me ‘it is not over. I will be ready for you and I to face God on May 29 until then stay calm’.

In his sermon titled, ‘Global mission and globalisation: Avenues for expressing the dominion mandate’, he noted that dispersal and migration were not “brain drain” to the nation, but an expansion of the capacity of the nation to groom, exhibit and showcase its talents on the global stage.

He urged Nigerians in diaspora to conduct themselves in honesty and avoid looking down on Nigeria and Nigerians at home, even as he tasked them to build relationships without losing their integrity.

Bakare, who spoke at the Gathering of Sons and Daughter event, organised by the CGCC Diaspora Fellowship, on Friday, in Atlanta, USA, said Nigeria would become the 22nd member of the G20 once she got its act together.

The event was monitored by our correspondent online.

Four things I’ll do if elected, Tunde Bakare officially declares for presidency

“You will score zero and you will wear it as a badge of honour, you must gain strength and you must build and increase the investment in your relationships without compromising your faith. So, that when you speak against certain things, people will listen,” he said.

“Don’t look down on yourself. The G20 will have to become G22. You cannot ignore Nigeria when it turns around for good. We will sit among the brotherhood of the world,” he added.

While referencing the dispersal of the Israelites, the Tower of Babel, Joseph, Daniel, Meshack, Shedrack and Abednego, he stressed that the migration of many Nigerians was part of God’s plan to equip Nigeria after many had left the country due to insecurity to seek greener pastures.

“I don’t call it brain drain, they will be back. They have gone to learn something and they will be back. Some will die there just as some Israelites died in the wilderness. They would have learnt something that would have let their children be better off,” he said.

Speaking on Nigerians at home, he said those at home had a role to play in making sure that the foundations of the nation did not collapse.

Speaking on Christianity in Nigeria, he said Nigerian Christians would help spread the gospel across the world while also providing support for the work of God at home.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.