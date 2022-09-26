Army Produces Pamphlets to Guide Officers on Elections

The Nigerian Army has produced pamphlets to guide the conduct of its personnel during the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Daily Trust reports.

The Commandant, Nigeria Army Institute of Science Education and Technology (NAISET), Major General Bello Alhaji Tsoho, made this known during the graduation of the 3rd quarter courses of the institute in Ilorin.

Over 174 officers who graduated were honoured during the event.

Tsoho said, “The Nigeria Army has already proactively mass-produced pamphlets on code of conduct and rules of engagement governing the election for our officers and personnel to serve as a guide.

“On the issue of the (coming) election and its politics, we are first professional military personnel and completely apolitical.

We don’t align to any political party or individual and if anything, ours is to ensure the provision of a conducive environment to ensure the provision of free, fair and credible elections come 2023,” he said.

Tsoho said the present security challenges in the country were not insurmountable, adding that was why the army was tackling it with both ‘kinetic’ and soft approaches.

