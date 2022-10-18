Bandits Break Into Niger Hospital, Abduct Doctor, Nurses, Patients

At least two persons were shot dead while many were abducted when bandits broke into Abdulsalami Abubakar General Hospital, Gulu, Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State, on Monday night.

While the identities of those killed had not been ascertained as of press time, it has been confirmed that among those abducted were a medical doctor, a pharmacist, nurses as well as patients and their relations.

According to Daily Trust the hospital staff abducted were Head, Clinical Services simply identified as Dr. John, Head of Hematology, Usman Zabbo, and a staff member of medical lab, Awaisu Bida.

Also abducted were wife of the Head of Nursing Services and his daughters, wife and a daughter of the Chief Pharmacist, and many other relations of the patients.

The attack was believed to be a targeted operation to get health personnel to treat some of the injured bandits in the forest.

A staff member who wasn’t on duty during attack told our correspondent on telephone that patients whose cases were not severe were kidnapped.

“This is one of the most devastating experience. To be honest with you, Gulu General Hospital has collapsed because we cannot stay here any longer. Every staff on duty last night was taken. They just left few patients whose cases were severe. This is heartless,” he said.

One of the locals who didn’t want his name in print told our Correspondent via telephone that “kidnappers in their large numbers came to Gulu around 2:30am to 3am and in the process raided General Hospital. They killed two people whose houses were directly opposite the hospital and many people including the hospital Doctor, Dr. John and the Pharmacist were kidnapped.”

He said the attackers who operated for several hours shot sporadically through out unchallenged as vigilantes ran for their lives.

Another source said several people especially women and children from the community have fled to the neighbouring villages and the Lapai town, the Local Government Headquarters.

Police was yet to comment. The Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun promised to get back with details of the attack.

____

